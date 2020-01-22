Early indications point to a wetter spring

By Jim Noel, NOAA

It is that time of the year where winter is here but spring is just around the corner.

The weather, climate and hydrology patterns still remain wet across the region. This makes Ohio vulnerable to wet conditions.

The outlook for February calls for normal to slightly below normal temperatures with not too far from normal rainfall. There is a chance February could be drier than normal but the chances are not high.

The jet stream remains active from Japan across the North Pacific Ocean into North America but not as active as last year. Therefore, the spring outlook is for a chilly start but a warmer than normal finish. At the same time, above normal rainfall is forecast so we are likely to see spring planting challenges again into 2020 like many of the last 10+ years. However, it does not look as bad as 2019 at this time.

Many of the climate models show trends toward normal or below normal rainfall and hotter weather for summer which if it comes to happen will create challenges.

You can keep up-to-date on all the NOAA climate outlooks at:

https://www.cpc.ncep.noaa.gov/