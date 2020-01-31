Documentary showcases the need for farm safety

By Risë Labig, OCJ marketing specialist

Last weekend my husband and I, along with many others from the local agricultural community, were invited to a screening of the film SILO, a documentary inspired by true events. It focuses on grain entrapment — a serious safety risk on farms across the U.S.

I have to be honest, I wasn’t thrilled at the prospect of going to see this film. Yet, I knew we needed to. All of us in the ag community know that safety is a huge risk every single day on the farm. Yet, herein lies something we all know to be true: it’s very easy to get comfortable with the risks.

Please go see this film. Is it easy to watch? No. Yet, it was comforting to know that we were sitting amongst a very special group of people who would understand every conversation in this documentary. People need to understand the risks and need to be reminded that it is so easy for an accident to happen. I know. I lost a father-in-law to injuries sustained from a rollover tractor accident when he was mowing a side ditch. He was doing something he had done for as long as he could remember.

When the movie was over, we all knew that there are way too many times when we don’t know where someone else is, or what someone else is doing and accidents can happen in a heart beat. Are we prepared to handle these crises?

The film prompted serious conversations about our own farm, and safety. This film will cause you to pause and ask questions about your own farms too. For example, are there easy-to-see directions posted at the grain set up to tell your spouse, employees, or emergency responders how to shut off your system?

Please, go see this film. Accidents can happen so easily on the farm. It’s important to have visuals and safety features in place and available so that when something unexpected happens you are prepared.

There was yet another grain bin fatality yesterday in Minnesota. The quality of corn in the bin this year is very concerning. There are pictures floating around social media that prove how dangerous it is inside the bins.

Thank you to Lauren Fehling with Cargill (Lauren_Fehlan@cargill.com) and local sponsors, for making this screening available to the farm community. Friends, please go.

Cargill will again be sponsoring a screening of the film in Champaign County on Feb. 6 at 6:00 p.m. in the Gloria Theatre at 216 S Main Street, Urbana. SILO debuted in October 2019 and has been featured at film festivals in Iowa, Kansas, and Missouri. Written by Jason Williamson and produced by Samuel Goldberg and Ilan Ulmer, the documentary’s mission is to engage and inspire communities to have an open dialogue on farm safety.

After the documentary screening, representatives from Cargill, the Ohio Farm Academy and a grain bin entrapment survivor will lead a community conversation focused on the farm safety.

This event is presented by: Cargill, Koenig Equipment Inc., Champaign County Farm Bureau, Champaign County Agriculture Association, Security National Bank, Sellman Insurance Group and Farmer’s Equipment Inc.