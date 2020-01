2020 Scholarship Offerings

Numerous agricultural organizations, county Farm Bureaus and the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation are offering scholarships for students whose parents are members of that organization, or for students pursuing majors in an agriculturally related field.

The list will be updated throughout the year.

Statewide Scholarships

Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation. Various scholarships and application due dates, some as late as June 30.

Ohio Agricultural Council is offering six $1,500 scholarships to assist students pursuing undergraduate and graduate-level, agricultural-related studies. Apply by Feb. 15, 2020.

The Ohio Soybean Council Foundation is pleased to offer $44,000 in scholarships to undergraduate and graduate students for the 2020-2021 academic year. Scholarships are available to undergraduate and graduate students pursuing studies related to the soybean industry and the field of agriculture. Apply by Jan. 10, 2020.

County Farm Bureau Scholarships

Adams County. Apply by March 26, 2020.

Allen County. Apply by April 6, 2020.

Ashland County. Apply by March 15, 2020.

Auglaize County. Apply by March 15, 2020.

Brown County. Apply by March 26, 2020.

Champaign County. Apply by April 1, 2020.

Clark County. Apply by April 1, 2020.

Clermont County. Apply by March 26. 2020.

Clinton County. Apply by April 15, 2020.

Columbiana County. Apply by April 1, 2020.

Crawford County. Apply by April 1, 2020.

Cuyahoga County. Apply by July 1, 2020.

Darke County. Apply by April 1, 2020.

Defiance County. Apply by April 1, 2020.

Delaware County. Apply by April 1, 2020.

Erie County. Apply by March 31, 2020.

Fairfield County. Apply by March 1, 2020.

Fayette County. Apply by April 15, 2020.

Franklin County. Apply by March 15, 2020.

Fulton County. Apply by April 1, 2020.

Greene County. Apply by April 15, 2020.

Guernsey County. Apply by March 31, 2020.

Hamilton County. Apply by April 1, 2020.

Henry County. Apply by April 1, 2020.

Highland County. Apply by March 26, 2020.

Hocking County. Apply by March 1, 2020.

Lorain County. Apply by March 31, 2020.

Lucas County. Apply by April 1, 2020.

Madison County. Apply by March 31, 2020.

Mahoning County. Apply by April 1, 2020.

Medina County. Apply by March 31, 2020.

Monroe County. Apply by March 31, 2020.

Montgomery County. Apply by April 1, 2020.

Morgan County. Apply by March 30, 2020.

Paulding County. Apply by April 6, 2020.

Perry County. Apply by March 16, 2020.

Preble County. Apply by April 1, 2020.

Putnam County. Apply by April 6, 2020.

Ross County. Apply by March 1, 2020.

Sandusky County. Apply by April 1, 2020.

Shelby County. Apply by March 15, 2020.

Stark County. Apply by April 1, 2020.

Summit County. Apply by March 1, 2020.

Union County. Apply by April 1, 2020.

Van Wert County. Apply by April 6, 2020.

Warren County. Apply by April 1, 2020.

Wayne County. Apply by March 31, 2020.

Williams County. Apply by April 1, 2020.

Wood County. Apply by April 1, 2020.