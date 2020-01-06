2020 OSIA LEAD Marketing Advantage Sale date set

The date has been set for the second annual Marketing Advantage Sale for the OSIA LEAD Council and the Ohio State Fair — January 14, 2020. The event is hosted online by Breeders World.

The Marketing Advantage Sale is the exclusive opportunity to secure advertising visibility during market lamb and breeding sheep events at the 2020 Ohio State Fair through the purchase of one or more sale lots.

New for 2020, the sale will also include expanding marketing opportunities at the LEAD Council’s premier spring educational event, the No Show Lamb Show. There will be four unique sale lots featuring options such as booth space during the event to display business or products to an audience of parents and other adults in attendance at the No Show Lamb Show.

The Marketing Advantage Sale has been established as the primary funding source for the Ohio State Fair Market Lamb and Breeding Sheep Programs. Ohio State Fair programs that may be funded can include but are not limited to: Ohio State Fair Junior Market Lamb Sale, Top 25 Outstanding Market Exhibitor program, premiums, skill-a-thon awards, showmanship awards, breed show classes in both the market lamb and breeding sheep shows. With this funding source we will be able to continue to grow the educational experiences of Ohio’s sheep and lamb producing youth.

In an effort to make the Ohio State Fair sponsorship opportunities inclusive and open to sponsors at all levels we will be offering an online sale platform via Breeders World Online Sales. This sponsorship auction will include lots like naming rights and banners in the make-up ring, banner placement around the show ring, web broadcast sponsorship, No Show Lamb Show opportunities and more.

The sale will be online at Breeders World (https://www.breedersworld.com/search?auction=414) on Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern. Payment is due April 1, 2020. For

sale and bidding information contact Roger Hunker at 419-217-2828. For detailed lot, event and fair information contact Allen Johnson at 330-466-0709.