2020 Ohio Forage and Grasslands Council Conference

The Ohio Forages and Grasslands Council Annual Conference will be held Feb. 21, 2020 from 8:30 am to 3:00 pm at the Ohio Department of Agriculture in Reynoldsburg, Ohio. The program theme is “Foraging for profit.” The Keynote speaker will be Jimmy Henning, Forage Professor, University of Kentucky, who will discuss “Making good round bale silage” based on extensive research and experience in Kentucky. Henning will also be speaking on a second topic, “The clover dilemma: Do I have enough to withhold N fertility.”

Another featured speaker to address new fencing technologies is Tony Parker, associate professor, Ohio State University Animal Science, speaking on “Current and future technologies for grazing animal management.”

Several producer talks will also be presented which includes beef producer Jonathan Berger from Wooster, Ohio, dairy producer, Jeff Miller from Winesburg, Ohio, stored forages producers, Miles and Caleb vonStein from Jenera, Ohio and sheep producer, Brady Campbell from Waterford, Ohio.

To finish the program Mark Sulc, OSU Forage Specialist and Bob Hendershot, retired NRCS grazing specialist will be leading a discussion titled “Hot topics in forages and grazing.” To be included in this discussion will be New Conservation Programs in Forages including the recently announced H2Ohio and USDA Farm Bill. Details of the program and a registration form will be available at https://www.afgc.org/OFGC2020.

Registration will be due by Feb. 14, 2020. For more information contact Gary Wilson at osuagman@gmail.com or 419-348-3500