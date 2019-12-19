West Holmes FFA Greenhand Initiation and Chapter Degree Ceremony

On November 25th, the West Holmes FFA conducted the annual Greenhand Initiation and Chapter Degree Ceremony. After the Officers conducted Opening Ceremonies, we listened to the guest speaker, Kayla Clark. She talked about her journey in the FFA, she told us to cherish every moment we spend doing something in the FFA, as well as her own personal journey through agriculture. She informed us about how important it is to try new things. After we thanked her, we conducted the Greenhand and Chapter Degree Ceremonies.

In the morning, officers had the chance to dye the freshman’s hands green to represent Greenhand Initiation. Freshman also wore the T-Shirt that they made while attending the Greenhand lock-in. The members receiving their Greenhand Degree were Dyllan Bender, Dawson Doretich, Tyler Eichelberger, Garrett Houin, Sarah Irwin, Kadan McDougale, Jared Miller, Jess Miller, Pacee Miller, Alysa Pringle, Dakotah Ringwalt, Olivia Sampsel, Becca Schuch, Maria Steiner, Syrus Tish, Cassie Warren, and Blaine Winkler. In order to receive their degree, Freshman had to have said the creed, have an active SAE or Supervised Agricultural Experience, and have a knowledge of FFA History and parliamentary procedure.

I n order to receive their Chapter Degree, members had to complete 10 hours of Community Service, have an active SAE, and be an active participant in the FFA. The members receiving their Chapter degrees were Josh Carter, Cora Crilow, Ethan Feikert, Amy Hughes, Tucker Kaufman, Sami Kendall, Kyle Mowery, Drake Mullet, Ally Ogi, Leah Reining, Chloe Shumaker, Emma Stitzlein, and Abby Waers.

After the ceremony, we finished up the meeting and adjourned. We ate donuts, apple cider, milk, and cookies.