On November 16, the West Holmes Chapter FFA sent 7 members to the district 8 trap shoot at Jefferson County Sportsmans Club. Members attending were Drake Mullet, Jayme Pennell, Addison Yates, Garrett Houin, Dyllan Bender, Tyler Eichelberger, and Emma Stitzlein. Overall, team one was Drake Mullet (41), Addison Yates (34), Tyler Eichelberger (33), Jayme Pennell (30), and Dyllan Bender (19) and they placed 7th out of 12 teams with a score of 157.

Team two consisted of Garrett Houin (19), Emma Stitzlein (14), Jayme (33), Addison (30), and Drake (28). The second team placed 9th out of 12 teams. The team had lots of fun and looks forward to going again next year. Thank you Jefferson County Sports Club and Harrison Central FFA Alumni for hosting.