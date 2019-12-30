Warden recognized for work as a CCA

In a presentation at the Annual Indiana CCA Conference on Wednesday afternoon, Randall Warden, CEO and agronomy lead at A&L Great Lakes, was named the Indiana Certified Crop Adviser of the Year. The Indiana Certified Crop Advisers CCA of the Year award recognizes someone who has gone above and beyond in their career to help farmers and others in the industry improve their techniques in crop production.

Randall has been with A&L Great Lakes for 25 years, and during his tenure, total lab sample volume has increased 5-fold. He has accomplished this by focusing on sound agronomy, customer service, and quality analytics. While Randall is well known to many Indiana CCAs, he is often in the background of many programs and projects that other CCA’s are using daily. His ability to discern a clear agronomic message that moves the agronomy industry forward from a collection of often overlooked data is truly remarkable.

James Camberato, Professor and Extension Specialist in the Department of Agronomy at Purdue University, wrote: “Not only does Randall Warden lead a top-notch laboratory that provides excellent service to customers, but he also provides input and leadership to research and education programs in Indiana and other Corn Belt states. Randall is a trusted professional with a tremendous level of soil fertility and plant nutrition knowledge and experience that he is willing to share with the public, customers, and agriculture professionals.”