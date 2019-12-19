USMCA gets House approval

U.S. agriculture welcomed the news that the U.S. House of Representatives has voted overwhelmingly, and in a bi-partisan manner, to support farmers and pass the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The USMCA has broad support in Ohio agriculture.

“Opening market opportunities is the highest priority for our grower-members, and the USMCA makes major strides in protecting our largest foreign markets — Mexico and Canada,” said Patty Mann, president of the Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers Association. “Free trade agreements like this help us feed and fuel the world.”

Ohio’s economy thrives on the export of a wide array of agricultural products. Therefore, developing and maintaining fair and open global trade practices remains an essential policy priority for the state’s agricultural producers.

“USMCA solidifies the strong trade relationship that the U.S. has built with Mexico and Canada, especially when it comes to agricultural commodities,” said Frank Burkett, Ohio Farm Bureau president. “We appreciate President Trump and the U.S. House for their efforts in letting the world know that the U.S. is open for business and for giving farmers more market certainty they need to help them succeed. We now ask that the U.S. Senate move forward quickly on the finalization of USMCA.”