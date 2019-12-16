Trade progress gets support from agriculture

As 2019 draws to a close, long-awaited progress is being made on trade.

On Dec. 13, the Trump Administration announced it had struck a mini trade deal with China.

“We have agreed to a very large Phase One deal with China,” President Trump tweeted. “They have agreed to many structural changes and massive purchases of agricultural product, energy and manufactured goods, plus much more.”

In addition, after months of negotiations between the administration, House Democrats, and the Mexican government moved closer to congressional ratification. On Dec. 10 Mexico approved U.S. changes to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement, paving the way for a House vote this week. Meantime, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has indicated a vote in that chamber isn’t likely until after the Senate votes on impeachment.