Pictured are Celeste, Nick, and, one of their six children, Harlan Nolan. The entire family works together on their Gallia County farm every day milking cows to make cheese.
Top stories of 2019: #9
December 26, 2019 Slider
- Life and lessons at Laurel Valley Creamery
Intern Kayla Hawthorne, who was working for us as a student at Ohio University, stepped up with a several really great stories in 2019, two of which made the top 10. This story highlighted Nick and Celeste Nolan, who operate a 25- to 30-cow dairy on their family’s homestead in Gallia County.
