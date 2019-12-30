Top stories of 2019: #6

Doug Tenney, with Leist Mercantile, has been a long time contributor and, in recent years, has been offering his insights immediately following the monthly USDA reports that often have tremendous implications for the crop markets. In June, after what had been the most challenging planting season in history that led to record setting prevented planting acres, there was clearly huge interest in the bullish numbers from USDA.
Check Also
Genetic excellence a family tradition at Bunker Hill Farm
By Matt Reese Whether through on-farm production, the show ring or industry service and leadership, …