Top stories of 2019: #10

Our web site keeps track of the stories that generate the most interest and at the end of the year we like to review the top stories to gain insight into how to better serve readers of our web and print content and our radio listeners. Plus, it is always fun to see which story comes out on top. In addition to these top posts, other noteworthy drivers of web traffic in 2019 included the Ohio and Pro Farmer crop tours, the Ohio State Fair livestock show results, FFA, and Between the Rows. Weather challenges, the tough farm economy, and all things draft horse also garnered major web traffic in the last 12 months. Here is the 10th most popular story of 2019. Stay tuned as we count them down to the top story of 2019 as we approach 2020.

Ohio is home to back-to-back six-horse hitch champions

OCJ field reporter Kayla Hawthorne hit a home run with her story about All Star Farms earning several national and world titles within the draft horse six-horse hitch industry. The All Star hitch qualified for and competed in the North American Six-Horse Hitch Classic Series where they were crowned Classic Series Champions.