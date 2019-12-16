Precision University – combating soil compaction

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader

There is no shortage of examples of soil compaction across Ohio’s farm fields looking back at the last two years. The fall of 2018 and spring of 2019 created some less than ideal conditions for field work leaving many farmers concerned with field compaction. This concern is justified as compaction can significantly reduce yields. Compaction has been a concern for many years as equipment size grows, increasing axle weight.

Researchers have been conducting on-farm trials comparing farming practices to uncover ways farmers can reduce compaction. Comparisons include tires and tracks, equipment size and tillage practices.

At the 2020 Precision University, OSU Extension has invited in some of the leading experts from across North America on compaction research and management.

Featured Speakers include:

Dr. Scott Shearer -The Ohio State University

Dr. Ian McDonald -Ontario Ministry of Agriculture

Dr. Mark Hanna -Iowa State University

Dr. Jason Warren -Oklahoma State University

The 2020 Precision University will be held January 8 from 8:00 am – 3:30 pm. at the Champion Center at the Clark County Fairgrounds outside Springfield.

This facility will allow for equipment demonstrations in a heated environment and will enable exhibitors to display their company’s’ latest technology.

“We’re excited to get our hands dirty with some compaction demonstrations involving different types of equipment,” said Elizabeth Hawkins, OSU Extension Agronomic Systems Field Specialist.

For more information and to register, visit: http://go.osu.edu/precisionu

The Precision University registration deadline is January 3. The cost to attend is $50, which includes breakfast, lunch and giveaways.

Ohio Field Leader is a project of the Ohio Soybean Council. For more, visit ohiofieldleader.com.