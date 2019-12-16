Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 133 | More OFBF and Master Shepherds

It’s Kolt, Matt, and Dale this week on the Ohio Ag Net Podcast brought to you by AgriGold. Matt sat down with Bill & Susan Shultz, the 2019 Master Shepherds of the year. Dave Russell sent back some audio with Jenna Beadle who is the Director of State Policy for the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. He also caught up with Jordan Hoewischer, also from Ohio Farm Bureau. Lastly, Dale visited with Tony Repeta from Franklin Equipment about their upcoming auction.