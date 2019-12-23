Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 133 | Christmas Lights & YAP

Bennett Mussleman, Chairman of Ohio Farm Buearu’s Young Ag Professionals program joins Kolt, Dale, and Matt on this Christmas edition of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast brought to you by AgriGold. Bennett is discussing the upcoming Winter Leadership Conference. Also on the podcast, Matt talks with Ben Brown, Assistant Professor of Agricultural Economics at The Ohio State University. Dusty catches up with Elizabeth Toot-Levy about Water Quality. He also sent back a conversation with Dr. Don Davidson in a conversation on African Swine Fever. Also included at no charge, a healthy dose of Christmas cheer!