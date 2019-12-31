Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 31, 2019

Cold air remains over the state today and with strong west/northwest flow, lake effect snow concerns are back in our forecast today. Those concerns generally are for the northern half of the state, and potential for the significant accumulations will be limited to far NE Ohio, and perhaps a bit in north central. Snow flakes can be seen anywhere from I-70 north, but sky conditions otherwise will be a mix of clouds and sun. We stay chilly for New Year’s Day, but should turn out partly sunny in all parts of Ohio.

Temps moderate a bit on Thursday. As the milder air builds, clouds also will be increasing, after seeing a bit of sun to start the day. Rain can push into SW Ohio by late afternoon, and then will continue to surge across the state overnight Thursday night through Friday. Rain coverage will be 95% of Ohio, and we expect another round of moderate rain, with totals of .25″-1″. Moisture looks to linger through Saturday as well but will be limited to a few hundredths to a tenth or two and only 75%. That Saturday moisture likely ends as snow, even if it starts as still a bit of rain or drizzle. This system ushers in another round of colder air, and this batch will trigger several days of below normal temps. Sunday will be partly sunny and cold (likely the coldest day), while Monday produces a mix of clouds and sun, but temps that should be chilly, but perhaps not quite as cold.

Next Tuesday, our next system works into the region. Precipitation is likely with liquid equivalent of .25″-.5″. However we are leaving the door open right now on type…we can see rain, snow or both. This frontal complex moves through quickly, and behind it another round of colder air to finish out the 10 day period next Wednesday and Thursday.

For the extended period, we have potential for rain or snow showers on Friday the 10th with 100% coverage. Then after a couple of drier days, snow showers and flurries return for Monday the 13th with limited coverage. That will be the precursor to another frontal complex passing through Tuesday the 14th with rain and potential for .25″-1″ over all of Ohio. That system finishes with snow on the 15th and 50% coverage. Right now the potential for accumulation looks pretty good.

So, after a December that was somewhat a-typical in warmth, and longer periods of dryness, mother nature looks to be ramping the pattern up to a much more active level as we finish 2019 and move through the first half of January 2020! The map above right shows moisture totals (in liquid equivalent) for the next 10 days combined.