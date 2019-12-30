Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 30, 2019

Colder air is working into the area today, bringing to an end our extended mild break in a normal winter pattern. More rain moved in overnight with a second wave out of this strong system. That moisture is winding down this morning, but we will still have to keep an eye on some more precipitation through at least midday. The colder air arrival means we also have to anticipate a changeover to a few wet snow flakes before everything is done too, but the snow is not going to be a major part of the equation. Additional moisture today will range from a tenth or two on the low end to .5″ on the top end, but the heaviest action and largest rain totals from this wave is already done, coming overnight last night. The biggest story likely is the temperature change. While we are not going to be that cold, at least related to normal, we are going to be significantly colder than the past few days.

The cold air remains in place for new year’s eve tomorrow, and new years day on Wednesday. Tomorrow we can see some lake effect snow in far northeast OH, and into north central Ohio too, on strong west winds, with a northwest component at times. The rest of the state will see varying degrees of clouds, with lake winds enhancing those too, down into central Ohio. Wednesday should turn out partly sunny statewide.

Sun will be followed by clouds on Thursday with milder air pushing up form the south Rain will develop in far SW Ohio between evening and midnight. Then the rain showers continue through Friday. We are going to go with conservative rain totals at this time from .2″-.6″ with coverage at 100% of Ohio. The map at right shows 24 hour rain potential from Thursday night through Friday. This system brings colder air in behind it again for the weekend.

Saturday can feature some snowflakes scattered across Ohio, but no accumulation. A mix of clouds and sun is expected for Sunday with a chance of lake effect snow in far northern and northeast Ohio. Then cloudy to partly sunny skies next Monday will accompany the coldest part of the air-mass, with a very cold afternoon and temps well below normal.

Next Tuesday is partly sunny and chilly. Snow showers develop overnight next Tuesday night through next Wednesday morning. Accumulations should be minor, but cant be ruled out. WE turn partly sunny next Wednesday afternoon, but also will be colder again.

The extended period has a brief warm up for Friday the 10th into Saturday the 11th. The milder push will be enough to bring some rain for that period, but then we turn much colder again for the balance of the extended window, from Sunday the 12th through Wednesday the 15th.