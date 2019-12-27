Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 27, 2019

Mild air remains over Ohio to finish the week and start the weekend. Then a significant frontal complex comes in for the latter part of the weekend and next week. That front brings significant changes to the weather pattern to start off the new year.

Today, clouds will be a big part of our weather set up. Clouds this morning will be thick and low, and may trigger some minor sprinkles or drizzle across a good 50-60% of the state. However, these clouds start to break up later this afternoon, and we should see some sunshine as we head toward sunset. Tomorrow can start with some sun too, before clouds really start to increase.

Rain arrives Sunday morning, starting first in western Ohio, then spreading east. The moisture continues through Sunday night, and will be winding down early Monday morning. However, cold air is racing in behind, also getting here between midnight and sunrise Monday morning. So, while the bulk of our moisture comes as rain, we cant rule out a few wet snowflakes Monday morning to midday, as the moisture is exiting the region. That being said, we are keeping rain totals for the event somewhat large, at .5″-1.5″ and coverage at 90%. Any snow flakes Monday morning will not produce accumulation. The map at right shows updated rain potential for the event.

Much colder for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but in the overall scheme of things, we are only dramatically colder than what we have seen for most of this week. Temps really will be just moving back to near normal levels for next week, rather than being well above. We should see at least a mix of clouds and sun for the period. Thursday, the 2nd, our next system starts to lift up into the region from the south. This system looks to be an “over-running” system, as we mentioned yesterday, and as such we carry concerns about both rain and snow at this time. Additional liquid equivalent precipitation on Thursday will be from .25″-.6″ with coverage at 80% of Ohio. Then after a drier day Friday (especially afternoon) and Saturday, snow is back for Sunday the 5th and we likely see some minor accumulations.