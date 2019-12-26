Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 26, 2019

Mild air stays in over the region through the end of the week. After a very warm Christmas yesterday, we will see similar temps into the start of the weekend. However, we likely see gradually increasing clouds through the same window. Today we expect a mix of clouds and sun, and tomorrow likely features more clouds than anything else. Those clouds can easily produce a sprinkle or two, nothing more than .01″-.02″, but we can see those chances for minor moisture over about 50% of the state. This is just a slight air-mass change, not a significant trough boundary. We are back to a a mix of clouds and sunshine for Saturday, but more sun in the morning and increasing clouds in the afternoon. We have a pretty good front headed toward us for the finish of the weekend .

Rain arrives Sunday morning in western Ohio, and spreads across the rest of the state through the day and Sunday night. We likely don’t see rain done until sometime Monday morning. We are expecting all rain (liquid) with this front, as most of the moisture comes along and ahead of the cold front. Colder air does not arrive until after the moisture is already off to the east, likely on Monday. Rain totals will be from .5″-1.25″ over most of the state, but with this system, there is a chance for some rains over 1.25″…not due to intensity of the rain, but duration of lighter to moderate rains. This front does not move through exceptionally fast. The map at right shows what we are looking at right now for rains out of the event.

Colder for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Temperatures should be closer to normal, although not dramatically below. We should be dry through that period, with no threat of snow. Thursday our next system lifts up from the south. This will act as an overrunning event, meaning that warm air can be trying to come over the top of cold air at the surface. This could be a recipe for snow, rain, or a mix of the two. WE will just have to watch the event as we get closer to it. For now, look for liquid equivalent precipitation potential to be from .25″-1″ with coverage at 90%. Then lingering light action – rain or snow can pop up through next Friday the 3rd into Saturday the 4th, but coverage will be limited to 40% or less each day, totals coverage will be around 60%. Rain is more likely on Friday, but Saturday snow showers are the better bet. Either way, the additional moisture totals are minor. The big precipitation makers out of the next 10 days are This Sunday and next Thursday.