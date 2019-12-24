Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 24, 2019

Beautiful weather continues over the region for most of the rest of the week. Temps remain mild today, although perhaps a couple of degrees cooler than yesterday. Sunshine dominates today and tomorrow, and you can expect a mild Christmas too.

Thursday we expect clouds to thicken slightly, especially in the afternoon, and we cant rule out a sprinkle or two in central parts of Ohio. Coverage will be limited to 30% of the state or less, and moisture totals basically .01″-.02″, but we just cant quite go fully dry. The rest of the state will see no moisture issues. Partly to mostly sunny skies are back for Friday, with temps through the balance of the week above normal. Saturday starts with sunshine, but clouds will be on the increase in the afternoon.

Our next weather system is coming for Sunday. If you recall, 24 hours ago we were looking at a large amount of disagreement between models on when the system would arrive, with a large window running form late Sunday through Tuesday morning. Now, we are honing in more on an earlier arrival with rains spreading across Ohio through the day Sunday and lingering into Sunday evening. Moisture totals will be from .25″-1″ still over 90% of Ohio, but the heaviest moisture is skewed toward only about 30-40% of that in Ohio. Northern areas will be at the low end of the range. Temps will be warm enough still to seem mostly rain, although there is some concern about moisture ending as snow, particularly in northern Ohio, overnight Sunday night. The map at right shows potential for cumulative rain totals for the event.

Dry weather returns on Monday, but clouds can hold on in spots. We are calling for a mix of clouds and sun, but more sun north and more clouds south. Partly to mostly sunny skies are likely for next Tuesday and Wednesday with near normal temps. Next Thursday we finish out the 10 day forecast window with a significant push of cold air out of Canada. This will take temps much lower, to below normal levels. However, there is not a lot of moisture associated with the frontal passage. Outside of the potential for some lake effect snow, the region stays dry with cloudy to partly sunny skies.

The extended period is colder with mostly sunny skies for next Friday through the following Monday. Tuesday the 7th we can see clouds increase with some afternoon snow showers, then remaining cold for Wednesday the 8th with a mix of clouds and sun.