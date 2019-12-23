Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 23, 2019

Some good news this morning. December but will stay above normal on through the rest of the week, pulling back closer to normal late in the week and over the weekend. We are fully dry the next 3 days, leading to no travel problems and great weather conditions.

Thursday we still have a minor trough working through Ohio. While this trough seems to have little to no moisture with it, we are going to look for a bit more cloud cover for Boxing Day, and that cloud cover could yield a few sprinkles from central OH up into the far northeast corner. The rest of teh state stays fully dry. Even those areas that have a potential for sprinkles see coverage at only 30% or less, so it really is not that much of a hiccup in an overall dry week, but it is something to watch, if you want to be picky.

Behind the trough, we are colder for Friday, with temps back closer to normal, and then normal to above normal for the weekend. We can even see dryness hold into next Monday, the 30th. However, models have some disagreement on the timing of our next system.

Right now, for New Years Eve, we have clouds increasing quickly, and rain moving into the state mid morning. That rain continues to spread east and amplify over the region. through the balance of New Years Eve into New Years day. This will bring liquid equivalent precipitation of .25″-.75″ with coverage at 90%. Colder air is coming in behind that system, and it will be in quick enough (it looks) to have precipitation end as some snow. Accumulations don’t look likely at this time, but there is plenty of time for this system to develop and change. It may end up being the most significant precipitation event for the entire last half of the month. However, other models are a little faster with the system, some having it arrive already on Sunday. So, time will tell. The map at right shows precipitation totals from the event, with timing still to be determined as we see this week’s weather unfold. At this time, we are biased toward a slightly later arrival.