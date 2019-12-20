Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 20, 2019

Sunny, dry weather remains our focus this morning for the next 5 days. We will see plenty of sun and only fair weather clouds through that period, and winds turn south today, bringing warmer air in with the sunshine as well. Temps moderate today, and then continue to move higher from late weekend through next Tuesday. Temps will be the warmest for Monday and Tuesday , likely topping out well above normal for the days just ahead of Christmas. The map at right shows high temps next Tuesday afternoon, mostly in the 40s to near 50.

On Christmas day we stay dry, but think that after sun to start, clouds will start to increase. This comes from a threat of moisture overnight Christmas night into Thursday morning. The moisture threat is not huge, but we are seeing it slide southward out of Ontario for the time frame. We wont rule out some minor snow potential there, with liquid equivalent precipitation up to .25″ and coverage at 60%. The balance of Thursday will be cloudy to partly sunny.

Partly sunny skies to finish the week on Friday, but colder air is slowly taking control for that part of of the forecast. A minor trough sweeps through Ohio for next Saturday the 28th. Moisture is not impressive, only a few hundredths, but we do see that coming potentially as snow.

The extended period looks similar this morning, with a chance of rain and snow for the 29th into the 30th, but the intensity of the system is not as strong. Colder air is likely for the turn of the year, and then temps moderate closer to the 3rd and 4th.