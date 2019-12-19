Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 19, 2019

No change in the nearby forecast. We are directly under the influence of high pressure this morning, and are dealing with the coldest part of this current air mass. Temps stay chilly for a good part of today, but should start to moderate in far western and southern parts of the state later this afternoon. Temps then remain on a milder track through tomorrow and into the weekend. We see daytime highs going well above normal to finish the weekend and start next week. Christmas Eve may turn out to be the warmest day, but Christmas day also looks partly sunny and mild. We have no precipitation threat from Today through Christmas Day. Enjoy! We expect no travel problems leading to Christmas, but also ZERO chance of a white Christmas with new snow!

Thursday of next week (26th) we see clouds building across the state. This will eventually lead to sprinkles and flurries in Ohio toward sunset and then continuing overnight through midday Friday. The available moisture is unimpressive, but still we have to keep the door open for a few hundredths to a tenth, with coverage at 50%. The best chances of action will be far NE, where a bit of lake enhancement may kick in overnight and Friday morning. After the Friday morning flurries, we see a mix of clouds and sun to finish the day. Clouds build again to finish the 10 day period on Saturday the 28th. The map at right shows combined moisture potential for the next 10 days.

The extended period starts off very active. We see the potential for a strong low to come out of areas to the south and west. This can spread rain across the entire eastern corn belt. Right now in Ohio we think that .1″-.5″ rain totals are possible out of the event, as the significantly heavier precipitation stays south of the OH river into KY and WV. However we are watching this system closely, but the past two waves that have followed this track have slowly edged north with each model run and have become bigger players. There is that concern here. Colder air comes in overnight Sunday night into Monday the 30th. This colder air allows remaining moisture to end as snow, and for now we think there is potential for some minor accumulation there, mostly on Monday. The balance of the extended 11-16 day period is colder and dry from New Years Eve through Friday the 3rd. We cant rule out some lake effects now overnight Thursday night (2nd) in the far north, but that looks to affect MI and SW Ontario more than northern Ohio. Temps will start to warm slightly as we finish out the forecast period on the 3rd.