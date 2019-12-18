Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 18, 2019

Rather cold over Ohio the next 2 days, but our sky conditions are improving. We wont rule out a bit of lake effect snow and cloud cover in far northern areas of the state today, particularly north central and NE Ohio, but all other areas will see at least partly sunny skies emerge. High pressure settles in right on top of us for tomorrow. We will see temps easily below normal today and tomorrow with strong north flow around the high pressure center that is tracking in. The coldest air shows up overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. The map at right shows tonight’s lows, with a large part of the state in the upper single digits and low teens.

South winds develop on the backside of the high late in the week on Friday and through the weekend. That will allow temps to moderate some starting Friday, and by the end of the weekend on Sunday we should be a bit above normal in all areas of the state. We stay sunny and warm Monday through Thursday too, with temps above normal. No threat of a white Christmas in Ohio, as Christmas day highs should be in the 40s to near 50 in all areas. We finish the week on Friday with a few more clouds around. We cant rule out a few sprinkles or flurries overnight next Thursday night (26th) through Friday morning, but moisture totals will be limited to a few hundredths and coverage at only 30%.

This next 10 day period will be almost fully dry. This will allow our soil profile to catch up after some soggy conditions the past few weeks. We should see good evaporation, even though it is cool. There likely will be some opportunity for fall tillage to take place in many parts of the state, if you still find yourself needing to do a bit more.