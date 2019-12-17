Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 17, 2019

Ohio weather will be dramatically improving….AFTER today! We still have the remains of a significant weather system triggering a mess in parts of Ohio this morning, as moisture slowly works off to the east. This moisture remains light, but we saw snow spread over Ohio from this second wave overnight, and it will likely continue as it tries to leave through eastern OH this morning. Clouds hold through the afternoon, but we should start to see some clearing overnight. Additional moisture toady will generally be under a quarter of an inch in liquid equivalent, but that could be up to a couple of inches of snow in central and southern Ohio, and even some minor snows up north. Action ends this morning from west to east.

Very cold air in tomorrow and Thursday over all of Ohio. Temps will be well below normal for those days in all areas. However, on Friday, we see a turn to south flow starting over the state, and we will not be as cold. Temps continue to moderate through the weekend and will be above normal for most of next week. We expect sunshine to be the main player in the forecast from tomorrow through next Thursday at least — the day after Christmas, and we will be dry. No new precipitation is expected after today. The map at right shows combined precipitation potential today through the 26th.

The extended period will start dry, but the return of cold air, particularly after the warm surge, will bring a good chance of moisture back for the weekend ahead of the new year. However, this warmer, drier stretch is impressive, and honestly, the biggest threat of inclement weather over the next 10 days is what is happening this morning, with our front trying to leave the region.