Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – December 16, 2019

We have more precipitation moving across Ohio today, but we are going to see a few hours worth of break in the action into early afternoon. Wave number one developed back into late yesterday and overnight, and is winding down this morning. Wave two comes this later this afternoon through the night tonight. The second wave looks to stay a little farther south, but still will be able to put down decent moisture from US 30 southward. We still see warm air aloft, but likely have trouble completely ridding ourselves of a colder pocket near the surface. So, that means we can see rain or wet snow flakes, or even both later today. This can bring minor additional accumulations of wet snow in central parts of the state up to US 30, while areas in far southern OH likely see more liquid from the system. The good news is that moisture is relatively minor. Liquid equivalent precipitation totals will be a few hundredths to half an inch max except for far southern Ohio where action lingers through tomorrow morning. There we can see closer to another inch total.

Tomorrow starts with clouds, but we see those breaking up in the afternoon. We can even see some sunshine before the day is through. Partly to mostly sunny skies expected for the rest of the week, Wednesday through Friday. We will be cold for Wednesday and Thursday with temps well below normal, and then see some moderation on Friday.

A few snow flurries may pop up Saturday morning, but otherwise we expect a mix of clouds and sun for the balance of the weekend. Temps climb to above normal levels. Next week looks dry Monday and Tuesday but temps pull back a bit. Then for Christmas day on Wednesday, we cant rule out a few sprinkles or flurries, but right now the biggest threat of action stays west of the state. Honestly, the biggest precipitation threat for the next 1o days is upon us right now, starting late yesterday and getting out of here by tomorrow morning. The map at right shows moisture potential for the combined next 10 days, and pretty much all of it comes here in the next 24 hours.