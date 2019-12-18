OCA BEST Program introduces Stockmanship division

New for the 2019-20 BEST season, OCA is introducing the Stockmanship division. This new opportunity was developed in an effort to further youth’s knowledge of cattle throughout the state and to allow youth to showcase their abilities and talent outside of the show ring.

The Stockmanship division will be comprised of beef industry-focused events and competitions that are held in conjunction with BEST shows and OCA events. This division of the BEST program is open to all Ohio youth regardless of if they own or show cattle during the BEST show season. If an existing BEST participant would like to sign up for the Stockmanship division, they will do so under their BEST user profile at best.ohiocattle.org for no additional cost outside of existing cattle nominations. If age-eligible individuals would like to participate in the Stockmanship division but don’t have any cattle enrolled in the 2019-2020 BEST program, they should create their username and profile at best.ohiocattle.org (if they don’t have an existing account either BEST or non-BEST) and elect to participate in the Stockmanship division. Non-cattle exhibiting BEST Stockmanship participants will need to have a current $75 family OCA membership and will pay a one-time Stockmanship participation fee of $60. Individuals may sign up for the Stockmanship program at any point throughout the season. Stockmanship participants may sign up for contests at https://www.ohiocattle.org/best/stockmanship.

The following are the 2019-2020 Stockmanship Contests:

Salesmanship — held at the Scarlet & Gray Midwest Showdown — Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020

Quiz Bowl — held at the OCA Annual Meeting — Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020

Fitting Contest — held at the DTS Cupid Classic — Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020

Judging Contest — held at the Ohio Beef Expo — Friday, March 20, 2020

Cattlemen’s Challenge Written Test — available at the Annual Meeting or any BEST sanctioned show in the show office.

The Top 5 Stockmanship exhibitors in each of the following divisions: Beginner, Junior, Novice, Intermediate and Senior will be awarded on May 2, 2020 at the BEST Awards Banquet. All BEST Stockmanship participants that sign up for the program will receive a sign-up gift as a special incentive.

OCA is pleased to offer the OCA BEST Stockmanship division to all age-eligible youth who have an interest in the beef industry. Thanks to the 2019-20 BEST (Beef Exhibitor Show Total) program sponsoring partners that include AgPro Companies, Bob Evans Farms; Farm Credit Mid-America; Frazier Farms; Garwood Arena; Kalmbach Feeds — Formula of Champions; M.H. Eby, Inc.; John Deere, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and Weaver Leather Livestock. BEST is a youth program of OCA that recognizes Ohio’s junior beef exhibitors for participation and placings through a series of sanctioned cattle shows that include showmanship competitions, educational contests and leadership opportunities.

For the 2019-20 show schedule or for more information regarding the BEST program, visit www.ohiocattle.org or contact the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association at 614-873-6736 or email cattle@ohiocattle.org. Be sure to follow OCA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat or visit www.ohiocattle.org for the latest program updates.