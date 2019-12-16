North Union FFA Members receive recognition from Ohio House of Representatives

By Caleb Isler, North Union FFA Reporter

The North Union FFA National Agronomy team champion team of Avery Zwayer, Dean Wolfe, Joel Krebehenne and Kaylee Smith along with National FFA Science Fair second place winner Bailee Amstutz, were honored by Ohio House Representative Tracy Richardson, representing the 86th district, on the floor of the Ohio House. Bailee and the agronomy team received accommodations for their hard work and success in agriculture. As the North Union FFA Chapter continues to empower and educate the agricultural leaders of the future, the chapter looks forward to even more of FFA members receiving similar recognition.