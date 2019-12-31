Job Opportunity: Sales Associate, Ohio Crop Performance LLC

Ohio Crop Performance LLC is looking for a motivated agriculture professional to
represent the Maximum Farming System as a sales associate. This position will allow you to work independently and set your own schedule while still being a part of a team that offers support to help meet your goals.
As a sales associate you will have the opportunity to truly help farmers increase
their production and profitability through scientifically proven technologies. You
will have access to support from our management team, technical team, and
company ownership. We will provide support and assistance in your market area
with large grower or one-on-one farmer meetings to help you meet your goals to
be successful.
For more information contact Brett at Ohio Crop Performance LLC — 419-651-3075 or
Ohiocropperformance@gmail.com.
