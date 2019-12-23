Job Opportunity: Executive Vice President, Ohio Pork Council

Job Description: OPC seeks highly motivated candidates interested in maximizing the organization’s operating performance and achieving its goals. The executive vice president will hold a wide variety of job duties, but will primarily serve as the liaison between OPC’s board of directors; formulate policies, programs and budgets based on producer priorities; and maintain working relationships with government and industry officials, while managing staff and annual programming.

The executive vice president plays an integral role in the success of OPC’s state checkoff programs and engagement within agriculture at the state and national levels.

A complete job description can be found at http://ohiopork.org/news/

Education or Experience Requirements: Interested applicants should hold five years of management experience or 10 years related experience in agriculture or trade association work.

Deadline to Apply: January 30, 2020.

Application Information: Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest with salary requirement and resume to: Nancy@nancyrummel.com. OPC has retained Nancy Rummel of Nancy Rummel & Associates to assist in the search for the executive vice president position.

Contact Information: Nancy@nancyrummel.com

—