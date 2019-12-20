Four ExploreAg Camps offered in 2020

Ohio State University Extension, Franklin County and the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation are bringing four ExploreAg camps to high school freshmen, sophomores and juniors to explore various careers in agriculture. Ohio is projected to have 18,000 new jobs in agriculture through 2020.

Students will interact with and learn directly from teachers, scientists and researchers. Subject areas include food science, precision agriculture, animal sciences, natural resources, management skills, technology, and agricultural business. In addition to the classroom experience, scholars will participate in field experiences that highlight cutting-edge research and meet industry partners to provide a glimpse of various careers in related fields. There will also be sessions focused on soft skills such as interviewing, resume building and public speaking to prepare participants for the workforce. Schedule

Camp dates



Session 1: June 14-19 – Ohio State University, Columbus Campus

Session 2: June 21-26 – Ohio State University, Columbus Campus

Session 3: July 5-10 – Central State University

Session 4: July 12-17 – Ohio State University – ATI campus, Wooster



The ExploreAg camps are free to attend. Program costs covered include on-campus accommodations, meals, staffing, course supplies, program materials, and transportation. Supervision is provided at all times by faculty, staff, and program counselors who are current college students in related majors.

Application deadline

The deadline to apply is March 6, 2020, and applicants will be notified of admittance by March 20, 2020. Applicants will be asked to submit an application with one reference and a 1-3 minute video with the prompt: “Please tell us about one agricultural career and why that interests you.”

Questions about ExploreAg Camps should be directed to OSU Extension Educator Marissa Mulligan.

Online extras

