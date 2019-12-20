Home / Ohio Farm Bureau / Discussion Meet finalists compete in January

Discussion Meet finalists compete in January

December 20, 2019 Ohio Farm Bureau Leave a comment

Three finalists have been named in Ohio Farm Bureau Federation’s 2020 Discussion Meet. They are David Glass of Chillicothe, Micah Mensing of Millersburg and Kalyn Swihart of Lima. The annual contest tests participants’ subject knowledge, problem-solving abilities and personal and small group communications skills. These young agricultural professionals will compete in the finals as part of the Young Agricultural Professionals Winter Leadership Experience at the Hyatt Regency in Columbus Jan. 31.

For more information about the Young Agricultural Professionals Winter Leadership Experience, visit click here.

