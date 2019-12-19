Cattlemen’s Annual Meeting to feature speakers Mark Gardiner and Ethan Lane

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) will feature speakers Mark Gardiner and Ethan Lane at its Annual Meeting and Banquet on Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Nationwide Hotel and Conference Center in Lewis Center.

Mark Gardiner, president of Gardiner Angus Ranch in Ashland, Kansas, will be featured during the opening luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Gardiner Angus Ranch is a family-owned operation and leading Angus genetics business located near the Oklahoma Panhandle. The family has developed an embryo transfer program that makes over 3,500 transfers a year, making it one of the largest of its kind in the world. The ranch presently consists of over 48,000 acres and breeds more than 4,500 head of Angus females each year and calves about 2,000 cows each fall and spring.

Gardiner graduated with a bachelor’s degree in animal sciences and industry from Kansas State University in 1983. He is active in the Beef improvement Federation and is also a former President of the Kansas Angus Association. In his presentation Gardiner will share his outlook for the future of the beef industry and relate his vision to Gardiner’s daily ranch operations and future goals.

Additionally, Ethan Lane, Vice President of Government Affairs for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA), will be the featured speaker during the OCA Annual Meeting at 1:30 p.m. Lane is a fifth generation Arizonan with more than 20 years of experience in natural resources, land use issues, and advocacy on behalf of the cattle industry.

Prior to his current role, Lane was the Executive Director for the Public Lands Council (PLC) and Senior Executive Director of the NCBA Federal Lands portfolio. Before joining PLC and NCBA, he operated a consulting firm where he worked on multiple high profile political campaigns and advised a variety of private companies and industries on regulatory and legislative issues impacting their businesses. In his presentation, Lane will provide a legislative briefing related to OCA and NCBA policy priorities.

The registration deadline for the Annual Meeting and Banquet is Jan. 3, 2020. Visit www.ohiocattle.org to register online. OCA’s Annual Meeting is free for OCA members to attend however the luncheon and banquet are ticketed with a price of $100 for one OCA member full-day registration, $45 for the luncheon and $60 for banquet. A child’s banquet meal can also be purchased for $15. For non-member registration information, visit the OCA website or contact the OCA office. For sponsorship opportunities, call 614-873-6736.