Career opportunity: Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Executive Director

Located in the organization’s Columbus office, the executive director works closely with the foundation board of directors and is responsible for overseeing the administration, programs and strategic plan of the foundation. Other key duties include development and implementation of policies to fulfill its charitable purpose, grantmaking procedures and administrative systems along with managing the director of development on fundraising, marketing and community outreach.

Desired qualities include solid organizational abilities such as planning, delegating, program development and task facilitation; strong financial management skills including budget preparation, analysis, decision making and reporting; pursuit of board meeting success; and a vision to put the mission into a long-term view by creating a framework for its execution.

Broad responsibilities and duties:

Cultivating and sustaining relationships with a wide variety of constituencies including current and potential donors, businesses and community partners.

Oversees and implements appropriate resources to ensure that the operations of the Foundation are appropriate

Supervises and collaborates with staff

Directs the foundation communications plan with strong written and oral skills along with sound public speaking ability

Imparts leadership to the foundation board of directors

Skills and qualifications

Minimum five years of related experience in fundraising, event management, and volunteer management; preferably with a statewide or regional organization

CFRE preferred

Significant board development, fundraising, marketing and fiscal management experience is required

Interest in and commitment to Ohio’s farm and food community

Excellent coalition building skills with an ability to communicate and work effectively with a variety of internal and external stakeholders

Strong commitment to the professional development of staff; successful track record of recruiting and retaining a diverse team

About Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation

For over three decades Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation has been committed to driving community change, stimulating new ideas, and engaging audiences in a conversation around creating a strong farm and food community.

We know that it takes a collaborative approach to grow a vibrant farm and food community. That’s why we’re building unique partnerships by investing in local programs committed to addressing Ohio’s agricultural challenges. To date, more than $3 million has been granted to projects that focus on agricultural education, environment, and economic issues.

Please send cover letter and resumé to hr@ofbf.org.. Deadline to apply: Jan. 20, 2020