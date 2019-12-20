Attendees to go from bines to steins at Ohio Hop Conference

Attendees will go from bines to steins at the 2020 Ohio Hop Conference, hosted by the Ohio Hop Growers Guild, with numerous sessions focused on producing high-quality crops and meeting demand for the growing industry.

The seventh annual conference is set for Feb. 21 and 22, 2020 at the Courtyard by Marriott Springfield Downtown. The Ohio Hop Conference unites producers, brewers and beer enthusiasts with industry leaders and university experts to explore innovations in hop growing techniques and current areas of research.

“The Ohio hop industry is growing and improving every year. As producers, we must do the same,” said Jandi Adams, chairwoman of the Ohio Hop Growers Guild. “The conference is a fantastic opportunity for growers to make business connections and set standards that ensure hops produced in Ohio are the safest, most sustainable and highest-quality on the market.”

In addition to networking opportunities and access to the industry trade show, attendees of the 2020 conference will hear from expert speakers and engage in hands-on learning sessions. Several featured topics and speakers include:

● Erin Lizotte, Michigan State Extension Integrated Pest Management Educator and a leading hop expert in the Midwest

● “Making your soil work for you — An update on the Ohio Hops Soil study” with Dr. Steve Culman and Brad Bergefurd, both with The Ohio State University

● “From bines to steins — An overview of the brewing process, including hop characteristics needed during hopping, during boil, at flameout and dry hopping” with Kevin Loftis of Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company

● “All-Ohio Hoppy Hour and Sensory Evaluation — Practice BJCP beer tasting techniques and sample 4 all-Ohio SMASH beers” with Dave Volkman, a certified cicerone

● “Brewing up business — Practical marketing strategies to sell your hops and build your brand” with Shift•ology Communication Registration for the conference is $160 per person and includes meals and a social evening at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company.

To register for the event, visit www.OhioHopConference.eventbrite.com . The conference is offering a block rate of $99 per room per night at the Courtyard by Marriott Springfield Downtown . Registrants can use the discount code OHGS for online booking.